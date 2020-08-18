Cara Santana Has "Healed From Her Heartbreak" and Is Dating This A-Lister's Brother

Cara Santana is kissing the single life goodbye.
The Vida actress and producer has put the past behind her just six months after she and Jesse Metcalfe decided to call off their engagement. A source confirms to E! News that Cara is dating Jared Leto's older brother and Thirty Seconds to Mars drummer, Shannon Leto.
"Cara has healed from the heartbreak and has moved on. She's truly in a good place," the insider shares.
In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the actress packed on the PDA and passionately kissed the 50-year-old drummer on Monday, Aug. 17. The duo enjoyed an afternoon outing by the beach in Santa Monica, Calif.
The actress isn't the only one to have moved on. As E! News recently reported, Jesse has struck up a romance with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark.
"They feel like they've been together forever even though it's only been a few months. He's crazy about her," a separate source told us of the actor's new relationship. "Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable."
At this time, neither Cara nor Jesse have publicly shared that they're both dating new people. Back in mid-January, the longtime couple decided to go their separate ways after 13 years together.
At the time of their split, the actor was accused of cheating after photos were taken of him hanging out with two separate women.
"Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people," a source told us at the time. "Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women... She knew they were having issues but didn't think he would betray her on this level and it's truly embarrassing for her."
While the two were still figuring out their living situation at the time of their breakup, it appears Cara is still living in the house she and Jesse shared together. The John Tucker Must Die alum, however, has moved out, according to our first insider. Although, it's unclear when Jesse packed his bags and left.
As the insider put things, "They tried to end on the best note possible after Cara was blindsided at the end, following a decade together."
From the looks of Cara's latest Instagram, she's in a good place. "Woke up a 35 year old... happiest and healthiest I've ever been," she wrote on Aug. 15.