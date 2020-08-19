Everything Is on Sale at White Fox's Mega-Sale Starting Today

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you're sick of wearing sweatpants, spice up your look with some pieces from White Fox boutique. They have a 25% off sale going on right now on all full-price items except for those that are a part of a collaboration. Just use the code TAKE25 to score this deal. This sale runs through Aug. 21.
Below, shop our favorite finds from the sale, from flirty dresses to sexy tops.
Temptations Bustier Sage
We love the sage hue of this sexy cropped bustier top. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms.
Weekend Dreaming Ribbed Mini Dress Blue Tie Dye
The tie-dye look of this mini dress is totally on trend. We love its ruching on the side.
Forget You Crop Black
This crop top is adorable both from the front and back. We love its tie details.
East Coast Crop and Switch It Up Shorts
You'll get so much wear out of this matching set with sage stripes. Its crop top has adjustable straps and its shorts are high-waisted.
Summer Of Love Playsuit Acid Black
We're obsessed with the fit of this zip-up playsuit. You can dress it up or down.
Italian Coastline Mini Dress Black
This mini dress is perfect for a night out with its ruched bodice and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves. Its ties can be fashioned into a bow or worn around your neck as a halter-neck.
Style Update Mini Dress White Print
We love the mixed prints of this flirty mini dress. We especially adore the ruffled straps.
Like A Vision Mini Dress Sage Print
How sweet is the delicate floral print on this mini dress? You'll get so many compliments on it.
Patience Corset Black
This sexy corset is so Instagrammable. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms and you're set.
