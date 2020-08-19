Pregnant Hannah Ferrier Talks Baby Names, Coronavirus & the "Sweetest" Gift She's Received

Hannah Ferrier is looking forward to her next adventure: Motherhood!
As was documented on Monday, Aug. 18's episode, Below Deck Mediterranean said farewell to the longtime chief stewardess after she was let go by Captain Sandy Yawn. Yet, as the now pregnant Bravo personality made clear in an exclusive chat with E! News, she's not dwelling on the past as she's looking forward to her future with her baby girl.
While Hannah revealed last week on Instagram that she's having a daughter, she told E! that she "found out ages ago" the sex of her unborn little one.
"I found out at 12 weeks and I'm 30 weeks," the Below Deck Med OG shared.
And, from what Hannah dished to us, her little girl will be one impeccably dressed baby.
"Her wardrobe is insane," she gushed. "I'm in like, my maternity leggings and a $5 baggy top and she's got like, Burberry and Camilla."
As Hannah continued, she joked that she'll have to change her baby "about three times a day so she can get through her wardrobe."
In regard to the "amazing" baby gifts she's received, Hannah called out one perfectly timed present. Per the reality TV star, these last two weeks have been "emotional" as her tenure on Below Deck Mediterranean came to an end.
During this time, Hannah received a surprise delivery from former season five charter guests.
"I just thought it was another company sending me something," Hannah explained. "When I actually opened it, it was from the charter guests—the ones that had their Las Vegas-themed night.
According to Hannah, they sent her baby a present from Burberry.
Hannah continued, "It was just the sweetest thing in the world, 'cause I had the worst day. So, to just have a beautiful present for the baby arrive really made my day."
The wardrobe isn't the only thing Hannah's settled on as she shared that she's already picked a baby name.
The Bravo star stated, "She's been named since 12-and-a-half weeks."
Of course, Hannah noted that she's keeping the name private until her daughter's arrival. However, she did reveal that she settled on the name after she kept referring to her bump by the moniker.
In fact, it was Hannah's partner Josh who pointed out to her that she was "always referring to her as that name in front of people."
And, in order to lock in Josh's support for the baby name, Hannah said she referred to her little one by "really ugly names."
Hannah revealed, "Eventually, he was like, 'Ok.' He just kind of gave in."
Understandably, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hannah expressed a concern that Josh won't be allowed in the delivery room. She went on to call that potential situation her "biggest fear."
Still, Hannah found her silver lining amid the pandemic.
"I was in my first trimester when coronavirus was starting, when the whole world went into lockdown, so I was kind of just having a chuckle because I was at home throwing up and I couldn't drink," she teased. "There was no FOMO, everyone was to be at home bored, I was just throwing up on top of that."
Hannah has found a way to keep busy amid coronavirus as she's launched two new businesses: her Dear Diary, You're Effed podcast and the Ocean International Training Academy, a project she's started with former Below Deck Med star Anastasia Surmava.
Although Hannah described the podcast as a hilarious look through her teenage diary, she said she will not be sharing passages with her daughter.
"I'm gonna change my name," Hannah declared on what she plans to tell her child. "And, 'I was never on reality TV, I never had a podcast, mommy was an angel. She lived in a convent from 18 to 33 and then she had you.' That's the story she's getting."
You can listen to the premiere episode of Dear Diary, You're Effed here!
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)