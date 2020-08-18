Love Is Blind's Kenny Barnes Is Engaged to Girlfriend Alexandra Garrison

Love Is Blind star Kenny Barnes just popped the question!
Kenny, who appeared on the runaway Netflix hit, is engaged to his girlfriend of more than a year, Alexandra Garrison. The 28-year-old told People he proposed in Charlotte, N.C. with a four-carat diamond ring.
Kenny and Alexandra's love story began shortly after he wrapped filming on Love Is Blind in late 2018. The reality TV star met his bride-to-be through his sister after Kelly Chase left Kenny at the altar. Despite not finding his happily ever after on the series, which followed several couples as they got engaged sight unseen, Kenny said he has no regrets.
"It was physically and emotionally draining but allowed me to become more in tune with myself and what I wanted in a partner," he explained to People. "The most important thing I learned was how to honor and love the things that truly make me happy. To take those things and, instead of catering to someone out of convenience, find someone that truly has your best interest in mind to share it with."
And unlike his experience getting to know Kelly, his and Alexandra's courtship was much more traditional. Looking back at the early days of their relationship, Kenny said he realized she was the one during an intimate vacation.
As he described, "...the moment that sticks out most is when she and I stayed up looking at the stars during a summertime trip to Lake Gaston. We talked for at least six hours and ended up falling asleep on the couch upstairs. It was then that I knew we were on the same page and that we were meant to be."
Meanwhile, ex-fiancée Kelly remains focused on building her health and wellness coaching business.
Find out the current status of every other couple featured on Love Is Blind right here!