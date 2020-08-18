Todd Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Facelift Speculation

When it comes to what work he's had or not had on his face, Todd Chrisley knows best.

The reality star sparked a flurry of questions and speculation on social media on Sunday, Aug. 16, after posting a selfie on Instagram. "As you might have guessed," he captioned the photo, "@juliechrisley didn't like the facial hair so i am back to basic and boring .."

However, it wasn't his lack of facial hair that had fans talking. Instead, some were wondering what was behind the 51-year-old's smooth skin and youthful appearance. "Thank your plastic surgeon," one critic commented. "Your face is allllll filler."

Todd clapped back, "You are so kind , I actually have no filler in my face , but if you sleep better thinking that , then consider me fillered up."

"That is your face," the critic retorted in a second comment. "Its altered ..."

The naysayer did not go unnoticed as Todd quipped, "If it's not my face , then who should I return it to?"

According to the father of five, his appearance is also not the result of a facelift. Another fan wondered, "Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?"

The star answered, "Neither , but maybe in the future."