Go for the Gold in Allyson Felix's New Collab With Athleta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Olympic gold medalist runner Allyson Felix knows a thing or two about what clothes are comfortable and practical to work out in. So she's teamed up with Athleta's lead female designers to create an athletic-wear collection by women, for women and girls.
"I am just excited that I've brought a lot of my experience and expertise from actually training to it, and really wanted it to be highly functional and stylish with no distractions," she exclusively told E!.
Felix's line includes pieces for both women and girls, as she has a daughter herself, and they have special notes written inside. "Just little things that could be motivational and inspirational," she explains.
Below, shop the Allyson Felix + Athleta women's line and hear about some of Felix's favorite pieces.
Legend Luxe Crop Half-zip Jacket and Track Pant
"The jacket is one of my favorites simply because it's a crop top and super easy to throw on," Felix says. "Plus, I love the mauve metallic color." You can buy matching track pants with this awesome jacket too.
Legend High Neck Bra A-C
"The Legend High Neck Bra is so great as it looks very sleek but is practical to take down for training," she says. It works best for A to C cups.
Legend Mesh 7/8 Tight
These 7/8 length tights come in three colors and standard, petite, tall and plus sizes. They have a zippered hem so you can easily slide them on and off over shoes.
Legend Zip Front Bra A-C
This high-neck sports bra for A to C cups has a handy zipper so it's easy to put on and take off. Shop it in two colors.
Legend Track Pant
Make a run for it in these track pants with ventilation behind the knees to keep you cool. They have handy pockets that zip closed.
Legend Oversized Jacket
Keep warm after your workout in this lightweight jacket with mesh ventilation.
Legend Short Sleeve T
Break records and break barriers in this short sleeve T in a pretty green hue. It's also available in white.
Legend Crop Half-zip Jacket
Layer up in this half-zip with a cropped fit. It has mesh ventilation to keep you cool.
Legend Shortie
These shorts in a comfortable length are ideal for running. They have zippered pockets on the back for your belongings.
Up next, shop these $20 bike shorts with pockets that have 3,164 five-star Amazon reviews. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!