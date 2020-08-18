Why Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Would Consider Leaving the Oppenheim Group

Christine Quinn isn't sold on the idea of leaving her job just yet.

After season three of Selling Sunset began streaming on Netflix, reports surfaced claiming one of the show's top real estate agents could be leaving the Oppenheim Group.

But in a new podcast interview, Christine is clearing the air on her future with the team.

"That was headline manipulation at its best. If you've read the article, what it says is it's talking about, there's a scene in the trailer actually where Maya [Vander], Heather [Rae Young] and I are all sitting at the table and, you know, Maya is sick of the favoritism," she explained on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And she's like, ‘Would you ever leave the agency?' and we're all like, ‘Yah, of course. We think about it all the time. The favoritism is real.'"

According to Christine, co-star Mary Fitzgerald gets more houses to sell allowing her to make even more money.