Lili Reinhart Slams "Clickbait" Story About Her Breakup With Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart is setting the record straight on a recent interview.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, an article surfaced online with the headline "Lili Reinhart's Been Through Heartbreak. She Wants to Tell You About It."
When fans began reading the post, they speculated that a quote from the Riverdale star was about her May 2020 breakup with Cole Sprouse.
When describing her collection of poems called Swimming Lessons, Lili shared, "I felt the need to write that because I was scared—and I am scared—that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like. I'm not saying, ‘My boyfriend f--ked another woman.' I'm saying, ‘I felt betrayed.'"
Once the article started making headlines, however, Lili quickly set the record straight on the meaning.
"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.' They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months," she wrote on Twitter. "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."
Lili continued, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."
The 23-year-old actress has been open about her mental health journey. In fact, Lili previously addressed how the Coronavirus pandemic was affecting her anxiety.
In addition, the Hollywood star said she started getting panic attacks when she was in middle school.
"Every day, in my eighth-grade year, I would cry in the morning," the Hustlers star shared in an Instagram Live this past summer. "I would pretend to be sick to my mom. I did not want to go to school. I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety."
Ultimately, Lili has taken the pandemic as an opportunity to grow and continue pursuing her dreams both in front of and behind the camera.
"I've made a point to make this time in my life, this pandemic, this quarantine helpful for me in some way," Lili shared with Refinery 29. "I very much have looked inward and really worked on myself and I can feel myself having grown a lot. Even just the way I'm thinking is different and I'm less judgmental and I'm more open to meeting new people. I've gone out of my way to try to better myself as a human being."