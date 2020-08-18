LeBron James Gives Fans Their First Look at the Space Jam Sequel Jerseys

Related : LeBron James' Long History With Activism

"Welcome to the Space Jam!"

LeBron James gave fans their first look at his new Tune Squad jersey for Space Jam: A New Legacy Monday, Aug. 17. The teaser was initially shared with the families of Akron, Ohio's I Promise School, which is supported by the 35-year-old basketball pro and the LeBron James Family Foundation, and then posted via the organizations' official social media channels.

"We want to give you all a sneak peek at our family member, our leader Mr. LeBron James in his very new uniform that he is wearing representing the Tune Squad that will be seen in the movie," Maverick Carter, who runs the companies Uninterrupted and SpringHill Entertainment with James, said in a video. "I hope you enjoy."

James gave a small shout-out via his accounts, as well.

"Tune Squad coming soon!!" the NBA star wrote. "Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter #JustkidsfromAKRON."

He also posted a Sports Illustrated picture of the character Lola Bunny rocking the same uniform as he went in for a slam dunk. "Helluva set up, Lola," he wrote. "I'll take it from here."