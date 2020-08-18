Dancing With the Stars Unveils the Pros Returning for Season 29

Dancing With the Stars is one kick-ball-change closer to Season 29.

Come Monday, Sept. 14, the ABC dance competition will officially return with new host and executive producer Tyra Banks at the helm. Good Morning America unveiled the 14 professional dancers set to take the stage with their celebrity partners, and the list is sure to delight DWTS super fans.

After stepping away for season 28, Sharna Burgess has signed back on. She joins Dancing With the Stars vets Alan Bersten (who won last year alongside Hannah Brown), Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.

Newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will also appear on DWTS for the first time.