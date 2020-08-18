Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

Dancing With the Stars Unveils the Pros Returning for Season 29

Fan-favorites Shana Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are among the ballroom dancers returning for DWTS on Sept. 14.

Dancing With the Stars is one kick-ball-change closer to Season 29. 

Come Monday, Sept. 14, the ABC dance competition will officially return with new host and executive producer Tyra Banks at the helm. Good Morning America unveiled the 14 professional dancers set to take the stage with their celebrity partners, and the list is sure to delight DWTS super fans. 

After stepping away for season 28, Sharna Burgess has signed back on. She joins Dancing With the Stars vets Alan Bersten (who won last year alongside Hannah Brown), Cheryl BurkeBrandon ArmstrongVal ChmerkovskiySasha FarberJenna JohnsonKeo Motsepe, Peta MurgatroydPasha PashkovGleb Savchenko and Emma Slater

Newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will also appear on DWTS for the first time. 

Unlike past seasons, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out which celebrities are competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. 

In July, longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their departure from Dancing With the Stars. After Banks stepped into the role, she promised major shakeups in store. 

"We're doing all this crazy stuff," the supermodel dished on GMA, "taking it into the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready because it's going to be different."

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

 

