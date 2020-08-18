Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote With These Feminist Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

100 years ago, the 19th amendment was passed and women were finally granted the right to vote! And if you're in the mood to celebrate like we are, we have some suggestions on how to do so.

For example, you could gather your girls for a Zoom-based toast with wine glasses that honor brave women throughout history, have a socially-distant girl's night putting together a nifty puzzle that highlights the history of women's voting rights, or spend some time reading a collection of art and essays documenting the history of feminism. Or, you could make a statement with this unique bracelet that donates $5 from every purchase to the League of Women Voters, or nab this this t-shirt with "The Future is Female" in Morse code, which sends 10% of sales to Girls Who Code.

However you choose to honor this moment in history, we're sure the feminist finds below (many by female artisans), will support your festivities!