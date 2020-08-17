Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Show Off Their Matching Burberry Swimsuits

Mother-daughter goals!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the major fashion moment she had with her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson. The dynamic duo posed for the camera to model their matching Burberry swimsuits.

"vacation vibes," Khloe captioned her post on Monday, Aug. 15.

In the snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby girl donned the luxury label's famous plaid pattern. While True rocked an adorable one-piece, Khloe opted for a string bikini and matching sarong wrap.

While the Good American founder didn't specify where she vacationed in her post, E! News recently reported that she celebrated Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos.

According to a source, the birthday girl enjoyed her tropical getaway with her loved ones. Along with Khloe and True, Kendall Jenner, her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) all joined in on the fun.