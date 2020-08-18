Lauren Akins Reveals Why Her Marriage to Thomas Rhett Isn't Perfect

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lauren Akins' life may not be a fairy tale, but it certainly makes for a good story.

Fans have gotten to know and adore Lauren as the beloved wife of country music superstar Thomas Rhett and mom to three adorable daughters, Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 6 months. While they always look picture perfect on red carpets and post the cutest family photos on social media, things weren't always so idyllic for them behind the scenes.

In her new memoir, LIVE IN LOVE: Growing Together Through Life's Changes, out Aug. 18, Lauren goes into detail about meeting her high school sweetheart for the first time and their journey to finding love. For Lauren, it was a therapeutic and exhausting process writing the book as she wanted to make sure people understood that her marriage, while awfully sweet, was not flawless.

"It's so easy to look at our family and our marriage from the outside looking in and just see what looks to be a perfect, happy family, but it's just not realistic," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. So she wanted to "share the struggles getting there or the struggles we still have now, and just to be real and open with people so that they don't look at us and be like, ‘Oh they have it all together, they're so perfect,' because that couldn't be further from the truth."