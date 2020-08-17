Savannah Chrisley Reveals She's Undergoing Third Surgery for Endometriosis

Savannah Chrisley has an important message to share.

The reality TV personality is known for her bubbly personality, fun fashion ensembles and sweet family updates. Most of her Instagram feed consists of lighthearted captions and glam selfies. However, on Monday, Aug. 17, the Chrisley Knows Best star took a moment to share something more serious: Her endometriosis diagnosis.

"VULNERABLE MOMENT FOR MY LADIES: I haven't talked about this much because honestly...I have struggled BIG TIME. I'm insanely self conscious and just feel like my body has given up on me. I was diagnosed with Endometriosis when I was 18 and it's been quite the struggle," she began her post.

"The pain at times is unbearable and the toll it takes on my emotional/psychological health is pretty rough at times," she continued. "Tomorrow I have my 3rd surgery. I have found a specialist in Atlanta and he is ONE OF A KIND!"