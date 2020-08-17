Angelina Jolie Reveals What Family Time Looks Like in Her Household

Angelina Jolie thrives in chaos.

The A-list actress made this very point during an exclusive chat, which aired on Monday, Aug. 17's Daily Pop, with E!'s own Lilliana Vazquez. Amid the interview about Angelina's new Disney+ film, titled The One and Only Ivan, Lilliana asked Angelina about her full house amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation," the mother of six exclusively shared with Lilliana. "I like chaos."

As she continued, the Oscar winning actress revealed that she's no stranger to her children and pets interrupting "high level meetings."

"I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things," she said in regard to their home life. "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

Angelina shares six children with ex Brad Pitt: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.