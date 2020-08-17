Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

See Kourtney Kardashian’s Perfect Response to Critic Who Asked Her to "Donate More"

By Allison Crist Aug 17, 2020 7:05 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKourtney KardashianScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesInstagram
RETURNS SEPTEMBER
Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

Keeping it klassy!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday with a gorgeous snapshot of her enjoying a boat ride in Idaho, clad in a shiny, silver swimsuit and equally stylish sunglasses. However, one commenter wasn't concerned with her pose, the picturesque backdrop or anything even tangentially related to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's post. 

Instead, this person wanted to know: "Why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?" they wrote on Kourtney's photo.

A short time later, the mom of three decided to respond—and of course, her answer was the sweetest!

"always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?" Kourtney replied. "Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too."

She continued, "As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other."

Kourtney uploaded the photo amid her vacation with ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

The new photo from the Poosh founder appears to be from the same boat outing that Jason Kennedy posted about on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. In a number of videos, the E! host and Kardashian family friend delivered a parodied news brief about Kourtney's silver swimsuit, in addition to interviewing Scott about an apparent bee sting.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Hairstyle After Family Vacation

2

Everything We Learned About Chrishell Stause's Bombshell Divorce

3

See Kourtney Kardashian's Response to a Critic's "Donate More" Comment

Watch
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Long Locks

All in all, it looks like Kourtney is enjoying the relaxing getaway with her kiddos, and she clearly doesn't want to deal with any negativity!

Of course, this certainly isn't the first time Kourtney's used social media to clap back at haters or shut down rumors. Who could forget just a few months ago when someone dared to criticize Reign's long locks?

Keep scrolling to look back on all the times Kourtney and her sisters, from Khloe Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, refused to keep quiet while facing scrutiny!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!
Instagram
Kourtney vs. Judgement on Activism Efforts

Kindness is key! A snapshot from a family trip captioned "lake ya" drew the following comment, "why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?"

Kourtney's response was nothing short of gracious. She replied, "always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions? Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too. As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other."

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Baby Bump Speculation

Loving her body.

After Kourtney posted a leisurely photo of herself reading in a bathing suit, some speculated that she was pregnant. Understandably, the mother of three shut this speculation down.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney clarified.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Khloe vs. Pregnancy Rumors

The Good American mogul took to Twitter in May 2020 after rumors circulated that she and ex Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing," Khloe tweeted. "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe continued. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Getty Images
Kendall vs. Dating Gossip

Back in April 2020, the 24-year-old supermodel sounded off on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) were an item. This response came about after several social media users suggested that NBA players were "passing" Kendall around.

"They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared.

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Easter Critics

After Kourtney Kardashian showcased her family's Easter 2020 celebrations, critics tried (and failed) to bring the party down. "Bruh cut your son hair…smh," one follower wrote in the comments section. Kourtney replied, "Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." But wait, there's more! When one user suggested that Kourtney had a "new dog every month," the Poosh founder quickly corrected them. "We've had Honey for years Honey Honey."

RAAK/BACKGRID
Kim Defends Khloe

In Feb. 2019, Khloe stepped out for her first public appearance amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. After attending her scheduled event, Khloe received critical comments on social media that did not sit well with Kim.

Along with a video of Khloe out at the event, one Twitter user wrote, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y'all going outside the next day?"

After seeing the tweet, Kim replied, "Would you prefer she lose the [money emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Mommy Shamers

While on vacation in Italy with her kids in 2018, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?" In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" After seeing the comment, Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."

Bennett Raglin/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
Kim vs. Chloë Grace Moretz

Back in 2016, Kim took to social media to fire back at actress Chloë Grace Moretz for dissing her nude selfie. "let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," Kim tweeted. "your nylon cover is cute boo." 

Kim also clapped back at Bette Midler and Piers Morgan for their critical comments about her photo.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Kylie vs. Instagram Record Egg

After the infamous egg photo beat Kylie's Instagram record in Jan. 2019, the E! star took to social media to clap back at the account. In her post, Kylie shared a meme that read, "Kylie when she sees the world record egg account." Along with the meme was a video of Kylie cracking an egg. The beauty mogul captioned the post, "Take that little egg."

Instagram
Khloe vs. Haters

In a 2018 interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi, Khloe explained that she received criticism for going to a charity event without her daughter, True Thompson. "I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe said. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kylie vs. Alex Rodriguez

After seeing Alex Rodriguez's claim that she was "talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is" at the 2019 Met Gala, Kylie set the record straight. "Umm no i didn't," she tweeted. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kendall vs. Rumors

In 2018, Kendall posted a photo of herself sitting at a rooftop table in lingerie. After seeing the photo, many social media users noted that the Kacey Musgraves billboard in the background appeared to be blurred.

Amid rumors of shade, Kendall clapped back, "yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo! Kacey is literally my f--kin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!"

It's safe to say the Kardashian-Jenner sisters aren't afraid to fire back when they need to!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Hairstyle After Family Vacation

2

Everything We Learned About Chrishell Stause's Bombshell Divorce

3

See Kourtney Kardashian's Response to a Critic's "Donate More" Comment

4

Ashley Tisdale Reveals Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

5

Taylor Swift’s Hidden Easter Eggs in "Cardigan" Music Video Revealed