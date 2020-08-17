Here's Why Rob Kardashian Is Calling Out Sister Kim Kardashian's Lingerie Post

What are brothers for?

Rob Kardashian trolled sister Kim Kardashian over her movie knowledge. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to social media to post a photo of herself wearing a Skims tank top and underwear while holding her dog Sushi. Kim captioned the photo with her Pomeranian, "Say hello to my little friend." The line is a reference to the 1983 movie Scarface, starring Al Pacino.

After seeing Kim's post, Rob couldn't help but call out his sister, commenting, "You never even seen Scarface stop playing." The 33-year-old star also added three crying emojis to his social media comment, which has amassed over 24,000 likes. While Kim has yet to respond to Rob, Khloe Kardashian has stepped in to reply to her younger brother, writing, "Hahahahaha step away from the phone."

This hilarious exchange comes amid Rob's return to social media. While the Arthur George sock designer, who is dad to daughter Dream Kardashian, has been spending time out of the spotlight, he's been more active online in recent months, even sharing a shirtless photo along with a series of family pictures.