Here's Why Rob Kardashian Is Calling Out Sister Kim Kardashian's Lingerie Post

What are brothers for?
Rob Kardashian trolled sister Kim Kardashian over her movie knowledge. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to social media to post a photo of herself wearing a Skims tank top and underwear while holding her dog Sushi. Kim captioned the photo with her Pomeranian, "Say hello to my little friend." The line is a reference to the 1983 movie Scarface, starring Al Pacino.
After seeing Kim's post, Rob couldn't help but call out his sister, commenting, "You never even seen Scarface stop playing." The 33-year-old star also added three crying emojis to his social media comment, which has amassed over 24,000 likes. While Kim has yet to respond to Rob, Khloe Kardashian has stepped in to reply to her younger brother, writing, "Hahahahaha step away from the phone."
This hilarious exchange comes amid Rob's return to social media. While the Arthur George sock designer, who is dad to daughter Dream Kardashian, has been spending time out of the spotlight, he's been more active online in recent months, even sharing a shirtless photo along with a series of family pictures.
The University of Southern California graduate also recently enjoyed a vacation in Turks and Caicos in honor of Kylie Jenner's birthday, which he called the "Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼"
A source also shared some insight into Rob's health and happiness. "Rob is doing so much better and is a lot happier in general," the insider said. "He is feeling better both physically and mentally. Everyone is thrilled to see how well he is doing."
The insider added, "They love having him around more and were excited that he joined Kylie's birthday trip. He has been open to joining in more and wanting to be a part of things."
Among the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloe has been Rob's biggest supporter.
"She looks out for him and is very protective," the insider told E! News. "She's so happy to see him making progress and encourages him to keep it up."
In July, Khloe opened up about Rob's journey on E!'s Daily Pop. "Him and I have always been so incredibly close. He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloe shared with host Justin Sylvester. "And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."