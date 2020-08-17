Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

Ana de Armas Shares Rare Selfie With Ben Affleck to Celebrate His 48th Birthday

While Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the actress shared a snap of her famous boyfriend on social media in honor of his birthday.

Another year older, wiser and—dare we say—in love? 

Such seems to have been the case for Ben Affleck, who rang in his 48th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15. While it's unclear exactly how the Oscar winner celebrated his special day given the ongoing pandemic, it appears his famous girlfriend Ana de Armas was with the actor at some point during the weekend. The 32-year-old actress and his Deep Water co-star shared a photo of them together to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 16, a rare post for the star. The black-and-white photo showed the two outside together, Affleck grinning from ear to ear. 

As for the caption, De Armas kept it to a minimum with a simple two pink hearts emoji. 

While they've been a couple at least since March, it's not every day Affleck pops up on her social media feeds. In fact, the last time De Armas shared a glimpse at their romance, it was in honor of her own birthday in April.

At the time, the star posted a handful of photos from her picturesque celebration with Affleck, including two pictures of them arm in arm. The Golden Globe nominee also posted a video of herself hitting a piñata while Affleck's voice could be heard in the background. 

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!" she captioned the post. "Cheers to another great year."

Judging by the smiles on the couple's faces in the actress' latest snap, it looks like this private romance is very much going strong. 

"She is loving, caring and fun. They are always laughing and making each other smile," a source told E! News in May. "Ben is extremely happy with her...Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."

