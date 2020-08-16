American Idol Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Expecting Their First Child

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are singing from the rooftops.

The American Idol alums, who competed on season 16 of the series in 2018 and got married a year later, shared the special news that they're going to be parents.

That's right, the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. Even more exciting? The couple announced they're having a daughter.

"I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God," Cade shared on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 15.

He then quoted a Bible verse, writing, "'Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.' Psalms 127:3-5."