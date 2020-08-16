Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Step Out for Dinner With Kylie Jenner

It's a party of three!
Kylie Jenner joined her sister, Kendall Jenner, and NBA star, Devin Booker, for a night out in Malibu, Calif. The trio stepped out and grabbed a bite to eat at the celebrity hot-spot Nobu on Saturday, Aug. 15.
For their outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars beat the heatwave in Los Angeles with summer-ready ensembles that looked effortlessly glam.
The beauty mogul, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, opted for a matching plaid co-ord set. She donned a tube top and bell-bottom pants that featured the same bold print. She accessorized with beige kitten heels and chunky jewelry pieces. At one point, Kylie was also spotted wearing a face mask.
As for Kendall? The model opted for something simple yet striking. She slipped into a cream-colored slip dress that she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and her signature baguette bag.
Devin kept things casual for dinner, too. He donned a black hoodie, denim pants, black and blue sneakers and a beige cap. While the Phoenix Suns player had been spending time in Florida in the "NBA bubble," his team failed to make the playoffs on Friday, Aug. 14.
News of he and Kendall's hangout comes a few months after they fueled romance rumors.
In late April, reports surfaced online that the two were getting close and implied that they were dating.
At the time, TMZ posted pictures of Kendall and Devin driving around together in his Maybach, as they were going on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. However, sources told the publication that they were just friends.
After the photos spread all over social media, Kendall shut down the speculation surrounding her personal life. On Twitter, trolls started writing suggestive jokes about NBA players "passing" passing her around.
Kendall caught wind of the comments and responded with an epic message. "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch," she shared on Twitter.
That's been the only time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has addressed rumors about she and Devin. The athlete, on the other hand, has yet to make any comments.