Claire Holt Admits She's "Feeling Stressed" About Having Postpartum Struggles for Baby No. 2

Claire Holt got refreshingly honest on the 'Gram.

The Originals alum showed off her growing baby bump over the weekend and posted a candid message about her pregnancy. As fans know, she is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Joblon and is just about ready to pop.

"35 WEEKS. I'm excited to meet this little girl but I'm SO anxious about losing it again," the actress captioned her Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 15. "The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic... It's a lot."

"I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I'm still feeling stressed about how I'll cope mentally," she admitted. "I think it's important to share that I have always had help. I never want to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do). That being said, I still felt overwhelmed, embarrassed/guilty that I was struggling, and not at all like myself after I gave birth."