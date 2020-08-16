Only Cardi B Could Pull Off Wearing a Dress Made Out Of Bandanas

Cardi B continues to serve us beauty and fashion during quarantine.
The "WAP" rapper might be stuck at home like the rest of us, but she's not missing any opportunity to make her balcony her runway. On Saturday, Aug. 15, Cardi posted photos of her wildly colorful dress by designer Natasha Zinko.
However, her bright and bold piece was anything but basic.
The 27-year-old star slipped into a dress that was made out of bandanas. From pink to purple to lime green and baby blue, bandanas of all shades wrapped all over Cardi's body. Her accessories were just as eye-catching.
Cardi tied her audacious look together with white-hot strappy heels, a custom-made Birkin bag that was painted in the bandana print and an extremely long ponytail that had bandanas weaved into her braid.
All in all, her design looked like a work of art. "Rep your flag," the singer cheekily captioned her Instagram post.
Just last week, Cardi dropped jaws with her new music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The two rappers served lewk after lewk with outfits that ranged from animal print bodysuits and lingerie to matching corsets and capes in lively colors.
The video also featured a ton of celebrity cameos, who also dressed to the nines.
Case in point? Normani channeled Naomi Campbell in the '90s with her black-and-white houndstooth ensemble while Rosalía paid homage to her Spanish heritage with a red-latex bodysuit, matching Matador-esque vest and braided hat—to name a few.
On Friday, Aug. 14, Cardi B celebrated a major milestone with her latest single.
"In 1 week .Thank you sooo much every Wap havers and any WAP lovers.Thankful and grateful for your support," she shared on Instagram, alongside a screenshot that revealed her song sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. "Thank you @theestallion ....I'm thinking about doing something special I just gotta put it together."
Even when there's not much going on, fans can always count on Cardi B to entertain them with fierce fashion and chart-topping music.