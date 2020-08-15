Find Out the Sweet Reason Kris Jenner Named Jennifer Lawrence Her "Favorite Daughter"

Jennifer Lawrence just got the best birthday shout out.

The Red Sparrow alum hit a milestone and rang in her 30th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The actress, who has yet to share any deets surrounding her celebration, got an unforgettable tribute from none other than Kris Jenner.

"Happy birthday Jen," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began her series of Instagram Stories, alongside candid photos of her with Jennifer.

"You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!! Thank you for your friendship, love and so much laughter my sides hurt......," she continued. "I love you so much!!"

Fans of the two know they have been friends for quite some time.

In fact, Kris was one of the A-listers invited to the actress' wedding last year. Back in October, Jennifer and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.