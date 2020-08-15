Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

Watch Kim Kardashian Joke With North West to ''Be Quiet'' in Her Latest Makeup Tutorial

Kim Kardashian attempted to show off her latest KKW Beauty product on Instagram, but North West had plans to test her mom's patience.

Kim Kardashian's patience is once again being tested by North West

The 7-year-old happily derailed her famous mom's makeup tutorial on Friday, Aug. 14, when she kept interrupting Kim with various questions and concerns. Kim attempted to put her KKW Beauty body foundation to the test in a video posted to her Instagram, but North had other plans. 

"Excuse me, Mom?" she could be heard saying in the background. "Say be quiet for two minutes and say please."

"Please be quiet for two minutes. Thank you!" Kim said with a sarcastic grin. 

As the cosmetics entrepreneur used the product to conceal a bruise on her arm she received after getting her blood drawn, she told North,  "You said you'd be quiet for two minutes."

"If you press on it will it hurt?" she asked, to which Kim responded, "No it doesn't hurt. It's a few days old."

Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter then chimed in, "You should draw a face on it." 

"Draw a face on it?" Kim, 39, asked. "Why?"

Toward the end of the video, Kim demonstrated how the foundation comes off with one easy swipe of a makeup removing wipe. "Isn't that so satisfying?" she said to the camera.

Cue some sass from North, who said, "No."

"North," Kim replied with a laugh, "Please stop with the commentary!"

North has made several hilarious cameos in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's recent home videos. "I can't get away from her," she told Refinery 29 when asked to discuss the realities of social distancing with four young kids. "She's running the house, or so she thinks she is."

Kim and Kanye recently returned from a family vacation with their little ones, North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. A source recently told E! News, "Being with the kids and family has been very good for them."

We were told the couple is "keeping things fun and light for the kids" as the future of their marriage continues making headlines. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

