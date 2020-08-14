Meghan Markle Says She's Looking Forward to "Using My Voice" After Return to the U.S.

Meghan Markle revealed what it means to be able to use her "voice" again after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

In a discussion with Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the 19th*, the Duchess of Sussex said it's a welcome change to finally be able to advocate for causes of great importance to her"It's something I look forward to being a part of," Meghan said of the current political climate and the Black Lives Matter movement. "And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late. So, yeah, it's good to be home."

When the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in 2018 and became an official working royal, she ultimately pledged impartiality when it comes to politics, as the British parliament deems royal intervention, whether it be direct or indirect, unconstitutional. It's for this same reason that her husband has chosen to never vote in an election.