A Clueless Reboot Is Heading to Peacock & We're Totally Buggin'! Get the Details

This Clueless news has us "totally buggin'!"
Today, Aug. 14, Peacock confirmed to E! News that a Clueless reboot is in development. However, the new series will center around Dionne rather than Queen Bee Cher. Like we said, we're totally buggin'—in a good way!
Murmurings of a Clueless reboot first circulated back in October, but no network or streaming service laid claim to it at the time. The new Clueless iteration has been described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans."
The Dionne-centric Clueless will follow the high schooler as she faces the pressures of becoming the new popular girl. Not to mention, there's still the mystery of what happened to Cher!
Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will serve as the show's writers and will also executive produce alongside Scott Rudin, Robert Lawerence (both the film's original producers), Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Eli Bush and Tiffany Grant. CBS Television Studios is producing the reboot.
In the 1995 film, which is a coming-of-age story loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma, Alicia Silverstone portrayed Cher and Stacey Dash portrayed Dionne. Dash went on to reprise her role in the TV adaption, which first premiered on ABC in September 1996.
The TV adaption went on to air its last two seasons on UPN, ending in May 1999.
Dove Cameron played Cher in the 2018 musical version, titled Clueless: The Musical. The stage adaptation was written by the film's director and screenwriter, Amy Heckerling.
Silverstone told E! News on the red carpet at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year awards that she was thrilled to see Cameron take over her role. At the time, Silverstone gushed, "She's fantastic."
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBC Universal family.)