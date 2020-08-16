Why Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Back to School Plans Include Lots of Dance

Like so many parents today, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker never envisioned a new school year looking like this.
But as the Coronavirus pandemic forces many school districts across the country to continue with distance learning, one Hollywood couple is trying to focus on the positive while also getting creative.
According to the famous duo, Allison is the better teacher in the house as she passes on her love for projects to the kids.
"I really do love it. Like, I never thought of myself as a homeschool teacher but at this time, I've actually really enjoyed it because I love projects," Allison exclusively shared with E! News. "I find it really fun putting activities together because it gives me something at this time to take my mind off of everything happening in the world. And I also see my kids' eyes light up. It's really exciting when your son gets up and is like, ‘Can we do a school lesson?' and he like wants to do it with us so that's been really fun to see."
Stephen and Allison are the proud parents to Maddox, 4, and 9-month-old Zaia. Allison also has a daughter named Weslie, 12, from a previous relationship.
The couple, who recently partnered on Pampers' new campaign titled #360StretchChallenge, hope students can stay active during quarantine. And with their background on So You Think You Can Dance, the couple fully supports some dancing wherever school takes place.
"I just think dancing just covers so many different things. Obviously you want to be physically active, but you know, dancing is just fun," Stephen explained. "In junior high, we had to do like square dancing in PE. There was a certain number of weeks in PE where we were dancing. There was some people that dreaded those times but I remember being stoked."
Ultimately, Allison and Stephen both agree that the new reality isn't exactly easy. Balancing work and family time can be challenging. And regardless of how perfect someone's life may be on social media, Allison argues that everyone is still getting used to this new life.
"We're all just trying to figure it out. What advice I'd give to someone is to realize that we're all figuring this out. No one has a solution, because this is new to everyone," she shared. "So I think the best thing that you can do is wake up every day and just at least do one thing that you want to do, and that's good enough. Everything you're doing is good enough and just remind yourself that patience is key right now."
Stephen added, "We're going to look back on the time that we have right now and realize that it was actually something special...I mean, just as far as time as a family. Quality time and you know having distractions removed and things like that. This is going be a very special time to look back on."