Finding Freedom Author Reveals the Truth About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Turmoil

The reality of the royals.

The highly anticipated biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family offers a deep-dive into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life together, and it finally hit shelves earlier this week.

E! broke down all of the book's biggest bombshells here, but Finding Freedom's co-author, longtime royals reporter Omid Scobie, gave us even more insider info on Friday, Aug. 14's Daily Pop.

"One thing we really uncover in the book and kind of pull the curtain back on is, some of the leaks that came from within the palace," he claimed, specifically citing "royal courtiers." "How some of them were unpleasant stories, about Meghan, in the press actually came from within the palace."

It's because of these leaks and what Scobie described as the royal family's "no-comment policy," that Harry and Meghan "never get to reframe the narrative."

"And it did a lot of damage, particularly when Meghan was pregnant," he told Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart. "I know that she struggled during that time."