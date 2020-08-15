Happy Hunger Games: May You Find These 25 Franchise Secrets to Be Ever In Your Favor

This girl is on fire.

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar winner turns 30 on August 15, and we're celebrating the milestone by looking back at one of her most iconic roles: Katniss Everdeen.

Lawrence landed one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood when she was cast as the lead in The Hunger Games, the 2012 film adaptation of Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel. And from that point on, J-Law became one of the most beloved, buzzed-about and bankable celebrities, with the four films in the franchise collectively grossing almost $2 billion worldwide. We guess you could say the odds were definitely in her favor.

But did you know three other actresses made it to the final round of casting? Or that Lawrence once admitted to making out with one of her Hunger Games leading men off-screen? Let the Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) vs. Gale (Liam Hemsworth) battle ignite all over again.