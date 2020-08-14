Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Feud With Chrishell Stause

Christine Quinn says she's more interested in selling houses than starting drama.

After season three of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix August 7, pop culture fans can't stop talking about the drama between the cast.

When it specifically comes to Christine's fractured relationship with Chrishell Stause, the real estate agent said it was never her intention to have a long-lasting feud.

"From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind," Christine shared on the latest podcast episode of Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. "They wanted us to clash obviously and at first, we didn't. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and the storylines came into play...We thought that we were good at separating things."

According to Christine, things started to change at the end of season one when Chrishell chose to block her.