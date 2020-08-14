Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

Watch Pregnant Katy Perry Win With Love in Animated "Smile" Music Video

Pregnant Katy Perry learns how to win with love in her animated new music video for "Smile."

Katy Perry has a lesson everyone can learn: win with love. 

The famous mom-to-be treated the message quite literally in her newly released music video for "Smile," in which she stars as a "Sad Clown" animated game character. But, as the song progresses and she gets the hang of the game's "win with love" motto, this sad clown figures out how to turn her frown upside down. 

After throwing a ball at another character and losing the round, Perry's avatar learns kindness will power her through the game, including when she takes a pie to the face and musters a laugh out of the game's finale villain. 

As Perry announced on Instagram, "The official video for #SMILE is out everywhere now! Which character in #KatysQuest are you?"

The video's theme also reflects what inspired Perry in making the song. "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," the singer explained on Instagram in July, ahead of the track's release. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

Now, fans eagerly await two more big moments in Perry's life—the release of her first album in three years on August 28 and the arrival of her baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom

The actor was smiling during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, in which he shared his excitement about having a daughter on the way. 

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl," the Pirates of the Caribbean star said on Aug. 11. "I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her."

