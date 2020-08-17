Botched Preview: Parisa's Cheap Boob Job Abroad Sent Her to the Emergency Room

A post-operative nightmare.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, former dancer Parisa presents her case during a consultation with doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif. Per the new patient, she had her first plastic surgery procedure done in Las Vegas, a breast augmentation with 600 cc implants.

However, after retiring from dancing, Parisa says she was ready to downsize her implants. Rather than get her implants removed in the United States, Parisa reveals she went abroad for her next procedure.

She explains to the Botched doctors, "I decided to go to the Dominican Republic because it was pretty cheap."

Yet, as Parisa tells it, there were many red flags even before her consultation.

"When I first arrived, we were waiting to have the consultation on the same day of the surgery," Parisa shares. "There was about 15 girls who were getting surgeries that day…by one surgeon."

This fact leaves Dr. Dubrow thoroughly shocked.