Carissa Culiner Gives Update on Baby Daughter Zoey Before Her Daily Pop Return Next Week

Carissa Culiner is getting back to work!

After taking some time off following the birth of her daughter Zoey Grace Culiner back in April 28, 2020, the E! host is making her return to Daily Pop next week on Tuesday, Aug. 18!

Before her big return, the mother of two is filling us in on how her maternity leave has been and how her 3-month-old little one is doing.

"We've been really blessed because Zoey, I hate to even say this because I don't want to be like that annoying mom, but she's such a good baby! Like, she's a really good baby. She doesn't cry a lot," Carissa revealed, adding that Zoey "definitely has her moments." "But overall I would say life with two is definitely busier but it's not as hectic as I thought it was going to be. And I think that's because I'm lucky because she is such a good baby. She'll just chill by herself for a little bit, doesn't have to be held 24/7 like Chase was when he was a baby. Chase was like, 'If you dare put me down, I will scream at you.'"