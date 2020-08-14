Chrissy TeigenWellnessMeghan & HarryKylie JennerVideosPhotos

Watch Shirtless David Beckham Battle James Corden in Hilarious Boxing Match

Hilarious Hollywood duo James Corden and David Beckham have returned with their newest comical antics set in a spin class and boxing match.

One of Hollywood's funniest duos is back at it: James Corden and David Beckham

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, allow the Late Late Show host and famous athlete's latest act together to lift your spirits as you head into the weekend. While it's unclear exactly when they shot their latest antics, Corden and Beckham joined forces for a sketch shared on Thursday, Aug. 13, this time chronicling their "two hours off" together. 

While Corden was thinking of something a little less high impact, the soccer star suggested biking—and not just a leisurely ride to a picnic. The two headed off to a spin class, where novice Corden struggled just a bit. So, he took matters into his own hands, leading the class to his own set list featuring none other than the Spice Girls' "Wannabe"—of course, a familiar tune for Beckham. 

However, Corden's exercise with the pro athlete did not end there. 

Next up, the hilarity continued with a boxing match featuring a shirtless Beckham, or as he's known in the ring, "Becks and the City." 

In the ring, the late-night host struggled to find his footing. "I haven't had a fight since I was 13," he pleaded. 

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Troll Who Made Comments About Her Marriage

2

Look Back at Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

3

Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in First Outing Post-Pregnancy Reveal

Fortunately, Corden had a trick of his own up his sleeve as he faked an injury to distract Beckham. 

Then, as their outing came to a close, there was one last task on the agenda: to get Beckham dressed for Miami, where he is president and part-owner of Inter Miami CF. 

To see their comical Miami Vice-style makeovers—wigs included!—check out the video above. 

