Miley Cyrus Confirms Cody Simpson Breakup as She Drops New Song "Midnight Sky"

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking some time apart.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, reports surfaced claiming that the couple had called it quits after about 10 months of dating. Hours later, amid the release of her new hit track "Midnight Sky," Cyrus addressed the relationship speculation on Instagram Live. Before she started celebrating her new music, the 27-year-old told fans she wanted to "get something that is obvious out of the way."

Referencing her Aug. 2019 breakup from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus said, "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that." The Hannah Montana alum went on to comment on reports about her split with Simpson, sharing, "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."