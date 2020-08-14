The Best Home Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale soldiers on with some amazing deals on home goods. From candles to blankets, you won't want to miss out on these bargains. The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors, Influencers and Insiders, but will begin on August 19 for the general public.
If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
But first, check out our favorite home steals from Barefoot Dreams, Ugg and more below.
Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket
Onec fall rolls around, you're going to want this fluffy blanket. It's available in six different colors.
Voluspa Vermeil Set of Five Mini Tin Candles
Here's your perfect chance to try out a variety of Voluspa candles. This set's scents include Peruvian Lime Jardin, Casa Pacifica, Italian Bellini, Blond Tabac and Makassar Ebony & Peach.
Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Add a touch of rose gold to your kitchen with this 50s retro toaster. It's also available in gold.
BP. Stripe Shag Accent Pillow
We love the color scheme of this striped accent pillow.
Diptyque Set of Five Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Enjoy the scents of Baies (berries), Feu de Bois (wood fire), Figuier (fig tree), Narguile (honey, tobacco leaves and spices) and Roses with this candle set.
Anthropologie Home Large Unicorn Candle
This gardenia-scented candle comes in the prettiest unicorn-inspired glass. We want one for every room.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket
You'll never find a blanket softer than this one. It's reversible, with stripes on the opposite side, and also comes in two other colors.
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
You're getting a great deal on this aromatherapy diffuser with a built-in timer and automatic shutoff.
Ugg Bathroom Tumbler
Pop your toothbrush in this gorgeous cement tumbler with terrazzo pebbles.
BP. Faux Fur Sleeping Bag
This sleepover-ready buy is made with super-soft faux fur and has an attached pillow.
Nordstrom Terrazzo & Marble Round Serving Board
This terrazzo and marble serving board brings a touch of the Mediterranean to your kitchen.
Vahdam Teas The India Tea Carnival Set of Six Loose Leaf Teas
If you're a tea drinker, you don't want to pass this up. This set includes Roasted Darjeeling Black Tea, Assam Exotic Second Flush Black Tea, Double Spice Masala Chai Tea, Turmeric Ashwagandha Herbal Tea Tisane, Earl Grey Masala Chai Tea and High Mountain Darjeeling Second Flush Oolong Tea.
