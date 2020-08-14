Disney's Hocus Pocus Collection Will Put a Spell On You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Before you know it, the season of the witch will be upon us. Just be careful not to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters with Disney's new Hocus Pocus collection!

Featuring Winnifred, Sarah and Mary in all their glory, you won't have to absorb the energy of innocent children to enjoy this new launch of goodies inspired by the 1993 cult classic. There's cute tees and spellbinding spirit jerseys, bags to carry your cauldron ingredients in, and even costumes to help you look like your Sanderson Sister of choice. Of course, Binx is there to watch over it all, ensuring nobody lights the Black Flame Candle ever again...

So grab your spell book, hop on your vacuum cleaner and take a ride, but not before shopping our must-haves from the collection below!