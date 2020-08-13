Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

As Miley Cyrus so wisely sang, "Nothing breaks like a heart."
The pop star and Cody Simpson have broken up, multiple outlets report. The news comes just hours before Miley is set to drop the first single from her forthcoming album, "Midnight Sky."
Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, became an item in Oct. 2019 shortly after she and reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter called it quits.
"We keep each other in a good place," the Australian-born musician remarked during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, referencing their shared sobriety. "That's what's really healthy about it and I think that's the first time I've had that in a relationship. We're very, very much on the same page."
It's not yet known why the once inseparable lovebirds decided to go their separate ways, but in July a source told E! News they were "doing great together." "Miley feels very secure with Cody and really trusts him," the insider said at the time. "He treats her well and makes her feel like a million bucks."
Splitting their time between California and Nashville, the source said, "Cody and Miley have been quarantining together this entire time and are very happy. They are both low-key and enjoy doing simple things like hanging out at home, watching movies and cooking."
Cody has long been open about his adoration for the former Disney darling, telling The Sydney Morning Herald in an April interview, "Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work."
The singer-songwriter did, however, deny that vows were in the couple's future.
"I believe in marriage but haven't thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest," he said at the time.
Exactly one year ago, E! News confirmed Miley and longtime love Liam Hemsworth were ending their marriage less than a year after tying the knot.
But if fans know Miley, she's turning her pain into purpose—and that means epic new music.
"Forever and ever no more," she cryptically shared on Instagram this week. "The #MidnightSky is the road I'm taking.... head high up in the clouds."
E! News has reached out to both Miley and Cody's reps for comment, but have not heard back.