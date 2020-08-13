Darcey's Got Troubling Evidence Against Stacey's Fiancé Florian in Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé faves Darcey and Stacey Silva are finally making their debut in their own spinoff this weekend, but all is not well.

While Darcey is still recovering from her breakup with British boyfriend Tom, she's still looking out for her sister Stacey, who thinks she's happily in love with her Albanian fiance Florian. But in a new clip from the Aug. 16 premiere of Darcey & Stacey, exclusive to E! News, Stacey's got evidence that Florian is not the knight in shining armor Stacey may be hoping for, and Darcey thinks their dad needs to know.

"There's something that I have to tell you about Florian. Recently there was some not so good news. There was these pictures online of Florian and some girl," Darcey says. "He said, 'Oh, it was nothing,' but it looks a little sketchy to me."

And yeah, the pictures she shows definitely could be described as "sketchy."