RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Gives a Health Update on 5-Month-Old Daughter Dove After Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp's daughter is on the mend.
During last night's after show for Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an update on almost six-month-old daughter Dove following her neurosurgery.
While Teddi was initially "worried" about the surgery, which took place at the end of July, the Bravo personality said her baby girl is doing well following the procedure.
"It was definitely hard right after the surgery and the first couple days, but she's so resilient," Teddi told host Andy Cohen. "And seeing her smiling face and how happy she is like, you just can't think anything other than, 'Be grateful.'"
The mother of three added, "She's such a trooper."
As Teddi continued, she revealed that Dove's procedure went better than expected.
"We thought we were going to be in the hospital for seven days and we were out in four," the reality TV star explained. "She had her surgery on Thursday, 10 days ago and she slept through the night last night, she's barely getting the Tylenol anymore like, she is really coming around."
As E! readers may recall, at the start of July, Teddi revealed that Dove has Lambdoid Craniosynostosis, a condition she described as a "very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."
Per the Mayo Clinic, this rare condition can give a newborn's head a "misshapen appearance."
In her announcement post on Instagram, Teddi wrote, "We thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis…The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok."
By the end of the month, Teddi shared on her Instagram story that Dove underwent a "successful" procedure.
She also noted, "So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers. We are forever grateful."
The Bravo personality and husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their little girl into the world back in February 2020. Teddi is also a mom to daughter Slate, son Cruz and a stepmom to Isabella.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)