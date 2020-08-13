RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Gives a Health Update on 5-Month-Old Daughter Dove After Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp's daughter is on the mend.

During last night's after show for Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an update on almost six-month-old daughter Dove following her neurosurgery.

While Teddi was initially "worried" about the surgery, which took place at the end of July, the Bravo personality said her baby girl is doing well following the procedure.

"It was definitely hard right after the surgery and the first couple days, but she's so resilient," Teddi told host Andy Cohen. "And seeing her smiling face and how happy she is like, you just can't think anything other than, 'Be grateful.'"

The mother of three added, "She's such a trooper."

As Teddi continued, she revealed that Dove's procedure went better than expected.

"We thought we were going to be in the hospital for seven days and we were out in four," the reality TV star explained. "She had her surgery on Thursday, 10 days ago and she slept through the night last night, she's barely getting the Tylenol anymore like, she is really coming around."