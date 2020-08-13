Prince Harry Is Coming To Netflix For a Good Cause

Meghan Markle honored elephants on Disney+ and now Prince Harry's doing some good on Netflix.

The Duke of Sussex appears in the new documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games and the athletes who compete in them each Olympic year. Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services veterans, and he appears in the new trailer for the documentary.

"There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport," he says.

But of course, Prince Harry isn't the star here. The doc is all about the athletes and the way the Paralympics sparked a movement designed to "change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity, and human potential," per the Netflix description.