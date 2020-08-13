Kim Zolciak & Family Go on a Wild Cross-Country Road Trip in Don't Be Tardy Season 8 First Look

Hitting the open road.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann and their six children are back for an eighth season of Don't Be Tardy—premiering on Bravo Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. with two new episodes—but this time around, things are going to look a little different.
Why? The family is trading their Georgia mansion for an RV and embarking on a cross-country road trip!
As expected, there's a lot of chaos to come. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the premiere to get a taste! In the video below, E! News has an exclusive first look at what appears to be one of the wildest seasons of the Bravo show yet.
In the supertease is the jam-packed RV in all its glory, with Brielle (23), Ariana (18), Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (7, about to be 8!) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6) aboard.
"Are we ready to go?" an eager Kroy says from behind the wheel, prompting screams from "the littles."
It's revealed The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Co. (including Chef Tracey for part of the summer!) will be on the road for five weeks, stopping in towns in Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and more.
Along the way, the gang can be seen doing everything from posing for a Western-style photoshoot and gambling—a favorite activity of Kim's, as Don't Be Tardy fans surely know—to riding horses and touring "the most haunted house in the country."
Kim and Kroy's goal for the trip, as the latter explains, is for their kids "to see something together as a family where they're like, 'I'll never forget that.'"
But of course, it's not all fun and games: the space is confined, the kids become restless and at one point, the RV even breaks down.
Kim is the first to admit that the trip might not be her thing.
"A vacation to me is like, gorgeous bright sunshine on a crystal white sand beach," she says in a confessional.
Later, she seems to reach her breaking point, as she explains that she's "dying inside" while bawling. Though we're not yet sure what's making Kim so upset, it's worth noting that the end of the road trip also means Ariana will be heading off to college. Brielle is certainly dreading this—so much so that throughout the season, she'll do her best to convince her little sister to stay close to home.
Will the Biermann family be able to survive the lengthy road trip? Only time will tell!
Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy premieres Tuesday, October 6 at 10 p.m., only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)