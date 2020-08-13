Ciara Drops "Rooted" Music Video Shot 2 Days Before She Gave Birth to Baby Win: Watch

Ciara has a message for all "Black queens and kings."

At midnight on Thursday, Aug. 13, the singer and new mom of three dropped her latest work, "Rooted," along with a music video for the new track. The empowering song and visual serve as an uplifting anthem amid the Black Lives Matter movement and a message from Ciara to the Black community.

As a message at the end of the music video reads, "To all my young Rosa's and young Luther's, keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted."

The 34-year-old performer demonstrated her own power as she shot the video just two days before giving birth to her and husband Russell Wilson's newborn son, Win.