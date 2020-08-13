Gloria Estefan Hopes Glee Daughter Naya Rivera Is Remembered as a "Wonderful Triple Threat"

It was just over a month ago that Rivera, 33, went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey, who she shares with ex Ryan Dorsey, at California's Lake Piru. On July 13, the actress was confirmed dead by authorities after her body was found at the lake, her cause of death was later determined to be drowning and the manner of death was declared an accident.

"When I heard what had happened and I saw that the baby had been on board, even though I was praying beyond words that maybe she'd been caught up in a riptide and somehow ending up landing in some other part around that lake...deep down inside as a mom you know that she would never have left that baby alone on the boat," Estefan told Cohen. "So something terrible must have happened."

"I prayed a lot," the 62-year-old star said. "But I hope she's remembered as a wonderful triple threat. She really was one of our young acting talents and dancing and singing, it's just such a shame."

Rivera was laid to rest on July 24 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, Calif.