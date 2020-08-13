Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale Gives Everyone (Especially FitzSimmons) a Happy Ending

A happy ending for everybody!
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. said farewell tonight with a two-hour series finale, and there were many surprises to be had after—you guessed it—the team won its fight against the Chromicoms.
Fitz (Ian de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) were reunited, but Simmons' mind was such a mess that she had forgotten pretty much everything about him . She spent the finale slowly remembering what she was fighting for: her daughter! FitzSimmons have a secret daughter! And we're not freaking out about it at all!
From that reveal, the finale cut to one year later, when the whole team was reuniting to catch up after going their separate ways. Of course, they weren't actually reuniting. They were all virtually in the same room, but actually many miles and possibly lightyears away.
Fitz was retired, but Simmons was still helping out with alien anatomies in secret. They also had their hands full with with their kid.
Daisy (Chloe Bennet) (who almost died but didn't, thanks to her sister) and her new partner Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) are exploring space and time on Zephyr 3, with Sousa calling them the Astro Ambassadors because "he's a dork."
Melinda (Ming-Na Wen) is now a professor at the Coulson Academy, which she claims to hate because she's never been so exhausted.
Mack (Henry Simmons) is directing S.H.I.E.L.D. operations on a helicarrier, and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) is the "most decorated agent."
Coulson (Clark Gregg) is still taking some time to "reassess" and see the world, with help from his car Lola, which has gotten some nice upgrades.
Deke (Jeff Ward) ended up staying behind in the '80s, becoming the director of S.H.I.E.L.D.
And all of that is great but we will possibly never stop thinking about Fitz, Simmons, and their baby. What a beautiful surprise.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. aired on ABC.