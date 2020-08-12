Why Rec Room Is Destined to Become Your New Wardrobe Fave

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're not yet familiar with the awesomeness that is Rec Room, allow us to introduce you to this women-of-color-owned brand!
Offering ethically-made clothing made in California by the makers of team USA's Olympic wear, Rec Room takes a more active spin on everyday closet staples. Each piece is crafted using a high-quality, Italian-made antimicrobial and wrinkle-resistant microfiber nylon/lycra fabric, making for stretchy, silky, buttery-soft and ultra-comfortable dresses, tanks and tees, shorts and more that are built for all-day wear. Plus, through its 1% for Racial Justice Initiative, Rec Room contributes 1% of gross sales to organizations working to eradicate systems of racial injustice. Additionally, 1% of every purchase is contributed to co2-omitting reforestation initiatives via its carbon offset program.
We know you're gonna love what Rec Room has to offer. If you need some hints on where to start, we've shared some of our brand faves below!
Rec Room Open Back Dress
With loose sleeves and a breezy open back, this dress is ready for summer's hottest days, and maybe even some nights on the town. It's made with the brand's signature soft cloud performance fabric, making it feel weightless and breathable, but also flowy in all the right ways. Grab it in one of four colors.
Rec Room Billow Dress
Sometimes you just want a dress you can throw on and go in, whether it's out for a socially-distant snack, or from the bedroom to the living room. This is the dress for that. It features a relaxed, v-neck cocoon silhouette with fitted sleeves and pockets, so you have some place to stash essentials (or snacks). And it has a detachable waist tie for optional definition.
Rec Room Strap Top
Add some pizazz to your shorts, chinos, capri pants or jeans with this fitted top, which stands out on its own or works well as a layering piece. It features a built-in bra in case you want to let the girls go free, and it's made of a bonded, thicker version of the brand's signature performance fabric, ensuring you have all the coverage you need. And yes, it comes in black, too.
Rec Room Tank Dress
Think of this dress as an updated and more athletic spin on a classic 50s swing dress. With a fitted top that opens up into a loose skirt, it has that fit and flare style that flatters every figure. Plus, it has pockets, plays well with bras, and comes in five different colors including black, red, and this stand-out plum.
Rec Room Tie Dress
Tie it all together in this loose but tailored t-shirt dress, with the option to tie up the waist in the back or the front. Plus, it also has the ever-important pockets and is made in the brand's signature fabric, which is also machine washable. Find your fave among four different colors, including the classics, black and white.
Rec Room Turtleneck Top
This is one of those perfect tops that can work for a variety of needs. Want something breathable to wear under a suit jacket and still look polished? This top'll do it. Need something stylish to pair with black pants for a night on the town? Yup, it can do that, too. How about something to slip on with a pair of jeans and flip flops? Ditto. And it can do all that while remaining ultra lightweight, super soft, and showing off some stylish ruching at the neck.
Rec Room Shorts
Everyone needs a pair of soft, stretchy, seamless shorts to kick around the house in, or go for a hike in, or wear under a voluminous skirt in case you go walking over the subway grates when one blows by. They fit snugly but comfortably on every body, and remain undetectable under skirts and dresses.
If you need some shoes to go with your new dresses, Shopbop has a major shoe sale happening right now! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!