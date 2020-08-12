Watch Phoenix Suns Players' Priceless Reactions as Family Members Announce the Starting Lineup

It was a winning game from the start for the Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Arizona basketball team victoriously faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers, but before the game got underway, the players got an ultra sweet surprise from their families back home.

Considering they've been in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, Fla. for about a month now amid the coronavirus pandemic, the athletes got a special reminder of their loved ones when they popped up in pre-taped clips to enthusiastically announce the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, which included Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Ricky Rubio.

Shooting guard Devin Booker's introduction came from his devoted fan and friend, Jenna Warren.

"I'm not crying... you are," the team's Twitter account posted, along with a video of the players as they reacted to the unexpected announcers. "We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home."

The surprise even got a stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.