Wendy Williams Feels ''Like a New Woman'' After Selling Her Marital Home for $1.4 Million

Wendy Williams is saying sayonara to this "Hot Topic."

A source close to the daytime talk show tells E! News that she and ex-husband Kevin Hunter have finally sold the New Jersey home they once shared. Originally listed a year ago for $1.8 million, the exes closed under asking at $1.475 million. At 5,700-square-feet, the five-bedroom mansion is totally a dream home for the new buyers, who we're told just so happen to be fans of Wendy's.

"Unfortunately," the source shares, "she had to take a loss but she is really just happy to move forward with her life. She could not be more excited to get back to work."

Wendy is gearing up for the return of her eponymous show. Now in its 12th season, she is set to head back to her Big Apple studio for the premiere on Sept. 21. And after finalizing her divorce in Jan. 2020, the insider says the 56-year-old is "so excited to put the past behind her."